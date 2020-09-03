Highland vs. MMA football game moved due to electrical problems

MEXICO. Mo - The Missouri Military Academy's football stadium experienced an unforeseen electrical problem causing a postponement to their football game against Highland on Friday.

According to a tweet by theLewis County C-1 School District, he varsity football game scheduled for Friday, September 4 has now been moved to Saturday, September 5 at noon.

Fall 2020 MMA athletic events are closed to spectators, but events will be livestreamed. Those wishing to watch can do so by going to https://livestream.com/mma