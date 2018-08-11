Highway 50 Under Construction

Tina Dadey's front lawn currently borders part of the two-lane Highway 50.

"In the mornings, trying to pull out this way and going that way is scary as all to get out!," Dadey said.

That's about to change. Dumptrucks and Bobcats grate and level dirt all day right across from Dadey's house.

"Anytime there's construction it's a pain, but I'm looking forward to a new highway coming in," Dadey said.

Missouri Department of Transportation is using upwards of $29 million to expand an 11-mile stretch of Highway 50 from two to four lanes. Roger Schwartze of MoDOT said this stretch was picked after counting about 10,000 commuters traveling to and from Jefferson City each day.

"This piece had the highest volume of all the sections of Highway 50, so it had the highest priority," Schwartze said. "During rush hour it's very, very busy, almost frightening busy."

Although the noisy road work is hard to ignore, Dadey said it's a fair exchange.

"It puts us out a little bit, but the safety factor is totally worth it," Dadey said.

"Traffic will flow better and safer on a four-lane expressway," Schwartze said.

Neighbors say they aren't only looking forward to the new highway to reduce noise of traffic, but they are told their property values might go up as the highway moves farther away. All construction should be complete by early next year.