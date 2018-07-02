Highway 54 Accident Sends Two to Hospital Via Helicopter

COLE COUNTY - Rescue workers transported two individuals to University Hospital in Columbia via Staff for Life helicopter after a two-vehicle car accident at westbound Highway 54 and Heritage Highway.

According to Trooper Darrin Haslag of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a van entered the path of a westbound Jeep Cherokee as it was crossing Highway 54, and the two vehicles crashed. At least one lane of Highway 54 was blocked at approximately 4:06 p.m. as the helicopter arrived to transport the van's two occupants to University Hospital with serious injuries.

One adult in the Jeep Cherokee was transported to St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. An infant was also riding in that vehicle, but the highway patrol said he or she was not injured in the accident. The highway is now open after officials cleared the accident. The Highway patrol has not released the names of those involved in the accident as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday. KOMU 8 News will continue to post updates to this story as they become available.