Highway 63 named 'most dangerous' highway in Missouri

11 hours 16 minutes 8 seconds ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Highway 63 was the most dangerous highway in Missouri over the past decade, according to a new report. 

The report, from fleet management company Geotab, found Highway 63 had an average of 15 fatal crashes per year over the past decade. 

The report said the highway had 179 fatalities and 158 crashes over that time. It has a fatal crash rate of 0.7%. 

Highway 63 ranked 14th in the nation in number of fatal crashes when compared to the deadliest highways other states, according to the report. It ranked 17th in total crashes and 23rd in deadly crash rate. 

"our daughter was 20 years old when and was killed by a vehicle passing on a curve north of Macon," KOMU viewer Glenda Wood said via Facebook. "I am thankful it has become a four lane road since that time."

Other drivers say the road is still dangerous today.

"My husband tells me all the time that he worries about me driving on that road daily," driver Rebekah Schachtele said. "I've seen people about run into the side of people pretty regularly actually."

MoDOT officials said they agree there is room for improvement along the corridor, but the danger has more to do with the drivers than the road.

"People I think want to really blame the highway," MoDOT Central District engineer David Silvester said. "We do a lot of signing we put a lot of things in place. If it's a sharp curve we let you know."

The report compiled data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Federal Highway Administration. 

Silvester said the way Geotab presented those numbers is misleading.

"This particular report generated a total number of vehicle miles traveled calculation," Silvester said. "That's kind of a little bit of a subjective look at it because there are parts of the corridor that are much higher traveled than other parts."

More News

Grid
List

Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
Woman charged with stabbing estranged husband in Jefferson City
COLUMBIA — A Cole County prosecutor has charged a Tipton woman for stabbing her estranged husband Sunday afternoon. Jefferson... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 8:08:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
Fulton police arrest woman for vehicle theft, meth
COLUMBIA — Fulton police officers arrested a woman Monday for vehicle theft and possession of drugs. Officers received a... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 7:06:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Child care demand outpaces supply as state pushes regulations
Child care demand outpaces supply as state pushes regulations
JEFFERSON CITY - New regulations for unlicensed at-home day cares start August 28, and some are worried those regulations will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 5:10:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Centralia police chief concerned about realistic look of some toy guns
Centralia police chief concerned about realistic look of some toy guns
CENTRALIA - The Centralia Police Department took to social media with concerns about how realistic BB guns can look after... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 2:23:00 PM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Highway 63 named 'most dangerous' highway in Missouri
Highway 63 named 'most dangerous' highway in Missouri
COLUMBIA - Highway 63 was the most dangerous highway in Missouri over the past decade, according to a new report.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 10:36:00 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Mexico police investigate gunfire, damage from weekend incident
Mexico police investigate gunfire, damage from weekend incident
MEXICO - Gunfire damaged a home and vehicle in central Mexico on Saturday, but no one was hurt, according to... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 10:06:52 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Jefferson City police investigating two separate violent incidents
Jefferson City police investigating two separate violent incidents
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are investigating two separate incidents, each of which resulted in one person going to a hospital.... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 9:58:24 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

BREAKING: Nicole Galloway announces run for governor
BREAKING: Nicole Galloway announces run for governor
COLUMBIA - State Auditor Nicole Galloway has officially announced she will run for governor of the state of Missouri. ... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, August 12 2019 Aug 12, 2019 Monday, August 12, 2019 6:30:00 AM CDT August 12, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man for alleged child abuse
Moberly police arrest man for alleged child abuse
COLUMBIA — Moberly police accused a Moberly man of child abuse and domestic assault Sunday. Moberly police officers assisted... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 10:05:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Radio enthusiasts combine hobby with serving the community
Radio enthusiasts combine hobby with serving the community
JEFFERSON CITY - After a tornado hit Jefferson City on May 22, many residents lost Internet and phone service for... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 7:26:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Miller County deputies warn of new phone scam
Miller County deputies warn of new phone scam
COLUMBIA — Miller County deputies warned residents Sunday about a new phone scam. Deputies said they received several complaints... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:39:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

St. Louis man dies on Lake of the Ozarks
St. Louis man dies on Lake of the Ozarks
COLUMBIA — One man died Saturday after a boating incident on Lake of the Ozarks. Thomas Moore, 59, of... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:23:00 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

AP: States boost flood protection amid high disaster costs
AP: States boost flood protection amid high disaster costs
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — After devastating flooding this year, Iowa put $15 million into a special fund to help... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 6:11:14 PM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
Columbia cooling centers prepare for 'hottest day of the year'
COLUMBIA - Ahead of what some are saying could be the hottest of 2019, local cooling centers are making preparations... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, August 11 2019 Aug 11, 2019 Sunday, August 11, 2019 10:16:00 AM CDT August 11, 2019 in News

Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
Woman airlifted to hospital after boating accident
COLUMBIA — An Illinois woman was flown to University Hospital Saturday afternoon after she was struck by a boat on... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 9:39:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
Missouri university researchers already growing hemp
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Researchers with the University of Missouri are getting a head start on growing hemp in in... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, August 10 2019 Aug 10, 2019 Saturday, August 10, 2019 6:25:00 PM CDT August 10, 2019 in News

Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
Investigators release tentative identification on body found in suitcase
COLUMBIA — The McDonald County Sheriff's Office in southwest Missouri confirmed Friday it made a tentative identification of a woman's... More >>
3 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 7:00:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News

State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
State Historical Society prepares for grand opening
COLUMBIA - The State Historical Society of Missouri will have it's grand opening on Saturday at 10 AM in its... More >>
3 days ago Friday, August 09 2019 Aug 9, 2019 Friday, August 09, 2019 6:08:00 PM CDT August 09, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 3 active weather alerts
10pm 86°
11pm 84°
12am 81°
1am 80°