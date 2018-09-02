Highway Cables Prevent I-29 Wreck

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Those steel cables being installed in highway medians across Missouri appeared to live up to their billing in St. Joseph Tuesday. Cable strung in July on the Interstate 29 median stopped an out-of-control car from crossing over into oncoming traffic. The driver's-side wheels of the car crossed over the three rows of wires but were snared in the undercarriage. Troopers said the driver and a passenger in the car walked away unharmed. Between 1996 and 2005, crossover crashes killed more than 400 people and injured another 2,400 on Interstates 44, 55 and 70. But MoDOT says of the 378 accidents in which vehicles hit the cables last year, just 6% made it through the barriers.