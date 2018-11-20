Highway Commission Honors Humphrey With Safety Award

JEFFERSON CITY - When Missouri Department of Transportation Maintenance Crew Leader Arlis Humphrey went to work on an early-morning highway improvement project, little did he know he would end the day by saving a life.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today honored Humphrey with a Meritorious Service Award, the highest level of safety award presented by MoDOT and the commission, for rescuing an unresponsive man he encountered lying in the middle of the road. The award recognizes employees or members of the public for life-saving actions taken during an emergency or life-threatening event.

Just after 1 a.m. on August 23, Humphrey narrowly avoided striking an intoxicated and unresponsive man lying in the middle of Business Route 44 in Waynesville. He stopped and directed traffic around the man to protect him from oncoming traffic. Humphrey then made contact with the disoriented man, who indicated he had had too much to drink.

Fearing for the man's safety, Humphrey placed him in his vehicle and transported him to the St. Robert maintenance facility. Humphrey then contacted local police, who assured Humphrey they would get the motorist home safely.

"I am just thankful that I saw him before anyone else did," said Humphrey. "I honestly believe he would have been run over if I hadn't been traveling there at that point in time."