Highway Construction to be Suspended During Holiday Weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Department of Transportation is suspending most highway construction and maintenance work throughout the state this weekend to prepare for an increase in traffic due to the Memorial Day holiday.

Work will stop at noon on Friday and resume Tuesday after morning rush. Some lane and bridge closures will remain in place due to more extensive work.

Even though the majority of highway work is stopping for the weekend, motorists need to drive smart to ensure safety during the holiday. Drivers are urged to pay attention, buckle up, obey the speed limit and avoid drinking and driving.

During the 2013 Memorial Day weekend, there were six people killed and 63 seriously injured in Missouri traffic crashes. Ten percent of the people killed or seriously injured involved a substance-impaired driver.

To be aware of MoDOT work zones as you plan your summer travels, look on MoDOT's interactive traveler information map or call 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636).