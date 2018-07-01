Highway Dedication in Callaway County Scheduled for Thursday

CALLAWAY COUNTY - State officials and local veterans will gather at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 25 to designate a portion of Route 94 in Callaway County as AMVETS Memorial Highway.

The ceremony will be held in the grassy area adjacent to Lauf Equipment Company and across from the ABB plant on Route 94.

Parking will be available along Wehmeyer Drive. In case of rain, the event will be moved to the Missouri National Guard Armory located off of St. Mary's Blvd. at 801 Armory Drive in Jefferson City.

Veterans representing each war since World War II will be recognized at the event, and the new highway sign naming Route 94 AMVETS Memorial Highway will be unveiled.

AMVETS is a volunteer-led veterans service organization that provides assistance to veterans and sponsors numerous programs that serve the country and its citizens. Mokane resident Bob Spencer, the commander of AMVETS Post 153 in Mokane, spearheaded the effort to name Route 94 in honor of AMVETS, which held fundraisers to pay for the signs.

State Rep. Jeanie Riddle sponsored the legislation naming the section of Route 94 from the intersection of U.S. Route 54 to one mile east of Route D near Portland in honor of American veterans. Sen. Mike Kehoe handled the legislation in the Senate. The Missouri legislature passed the bill in May, and it became effective Aug. 28.