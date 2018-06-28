Highway Funding Bill on Fast Track in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) -- Legislation is on a fast track in the Missouri Senate to bring the state into compliance with federal standards for commercial truckers and drunken driving penalties.



Missouri risks losing tens of millions of federal road construction dollars if it does not change its laws to match the federal mandates.



On Wednesday, the Senate Transportation Committee took the unusual step of hearing testimony and approving the bill on the same day. Chairman Bill Stouffer says he hopes the legislation can be brought up for debate by the full Senate next week.



Missouri already had about $20 million transferred from construction to highway safety efforts because of its drunken driving laws.



States face a Jan. 30 deadline to comply with federal mandates to document the medical status of licensed truck drivers.