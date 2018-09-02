Highway Patrol: 10 traffic deaths on state roads over Thanksgiving

JEFFERSON CITY — Ten people died in traffic crashes over the course of the Thanksgiving holiday, according to a report released Monday by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The official counting period started at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and ended Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

Troopers say they investigated 400 crashes, including eight of the fatalities. Sedalia and Kirksville police investigated the remaining two deaths, respectively.

The Highway Patrol also reports making 103 arrests for driving while intoxicated, which they say is four more than last year.

No deaths occurred on Thanksgiving.

Nine deaths were named in the report:

- Audra M. Evans, 37, of St. Louis

- Jack A. Wolters, 17, of Kearney

- Sandra K. Waters, 65, of Orrick

- Thomas Fargo, 68, of Cherokee Village, Arkansas

- Stanley D. Thurman, 80, of Paris

- Robert S. Batson, 26, of Sullivan

- Sushma Settipalli, 32, of Plano, Texas

- Mahidhar Settipalli, 2, of Plano, Texas

- Betty J. Carver, 31, of Bonne Terre

The remaining death was investigated by Kirksville police. No name was available.