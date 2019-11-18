Highway Patrol announces BWI checkpoint at the Lake of the Ozarks

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday a boating while intoxicated checkpoint at the Lake of the Ozarks for the rest of July.

Captain Michael Turner, MSHP Commanding Officer, said the goal of the BWI checkoint is to stop impaired boat operators in order to make the lake a safer place.

"Boating is a fun recreational activity, but safety must be a priority," stated Captain Turner. "Always make sure each boat passenger has a life jacket available, and never operate any type of watercraft after consuming alcohol or drugs."

MSHP said boaters can expect to be stopped when they come across a checkpoint where officers will perform a basic safety check. Officers will ask to perform a field sobriety test if the operator of a boat is suspected to be under the influence. MSHP will try to keep the process as brief as possible.