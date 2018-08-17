Highway Patrol arrests 11 during Cole County DWI checkpoint

Tuesday, April 19 2016
By: Rose Schmidt, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

COLE COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F made 11 arrests while conducting a driving-while-impaired checkpoint late Saturday night.

According to Capt. Michael Turner, commanding officer of Troop F, Jefferson City, troopers arrested six people for DWI, three people for driving with suspended or revoked licenses, and two people for misdemeanor drugs.

The checkpoint was on Highway 50 and Big Horn Drive and lasted from 11 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday. Troopers checked a total of 281 vehicles that night.

Turner said DWI is a "major contributing factor" to crashes in Missouri.

"Removing impaired drivers from our roadways is a priority to the Highway Patrol, and we take that very seriously. Please drive safely and always designate a sober driver," Turner said.

Troopers gave three non-moving violation summonses, six driver's license violation summonses, one no insurance summons and one warning.

MSHP also urges drivers and passengers alike to make sure everyone in a car is wearing a seat belt.  

