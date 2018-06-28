Highway Patrol Conducts Checkpoints

COLUMBIA - According to Captain Gregory D. Kindle of Missouri State Highway Patrol, one DWI arrest occurred for every 15 vehicles stopped in Boone County last weekend. A total of 153 vehicles were stopped.

A total of 10 DWI arrests and one misdemeanor drug arrest were made by the Highway Patrol. Six Minor-in-Possession tickets were given.

In Cole County, 136 vehicles were stopped. The Highway Patrol made two DWI arrests, two misdemeanor criminal arrests and one misdemeanor drug arrest.