Highway patrol cracking down on high driving

COLUMBIA - With April 20, or 4/20, falling on a weekend this year, the Missouri State Highway Patrol is preparing to enforce drug-impaired driving more than normal.

The day 4/20 has come to be a day for marijuana enthusiasts to celebrate and consume cannabis.

"Obviously 4/20 is a big time of year for those who want to partake in marijuana, so if you are doing that, we just ask that you stay out from behind the wheel, find a safer ride home,” Scott Jones, MoDOT's Highway Safety Program Administrator, said.

The movement, "Drive High, Get a DUI" is a specific 4/20 drugged-driving enforcement campaign that aims to educate drivers about the consequences of driving while high or impaired by other drugs. In 2018, 78 people were killed and 142 more were seriously injured in Missouri crashes that involved at least one drug-impaired driver, according to MoDOT.

“If you are impaired driving, no matter if it is a prescription drug, alcohol, marijuana or what; if you are impaired driving and are stopped, you are still subject to the same DUI type laws that we have in place,” Jones said.

Law enforcement will actively patrol Missouri highways the weekend of April 19.