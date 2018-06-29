Highway patrol helicopter assists in search for domestic disturbance subject

MILLER COUNTY - A helicopter from the Missouri State Highway Patrol helped track down a subject who fled a domestic disturbance incident, according to the patrol.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Miller County Sheriff's Office requested the patrol's assistance in capturing a man who ran away from a domestic disturbance in Kaiser. Troopers from the Lake of the Ozarks area, as well as the Patrol's helicopter 90MP, were requested to respond.

The search began in an area on Blue Ridge Road. A trooper and local citizen spotted the man running through a wooded area. Around 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, a Patrol Bell 206 helicopter arrived on scene, and the pilot and tactical flight officer located the man in a wooded area.

The helicopter crew watched the man throughout a 40-minute chase in difficult terrain and directed officers to his location.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.