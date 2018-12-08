Highway Patrol helicopter saves three campers from flooding

BENTON COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol announced Thursday that three campers were rescued Wednesday by helicopter after they were stranded by flood waters.

Timothy McShane, 66, and Jake McShane, 12, from Bell Flower, California, and Robert Jones, 59, from Liberty, Missouri, were all rescued from a Benton, Missouri campground, according to the MSHP.

MSHP said Troop A received information that two campers were trapped by rising flood waters at the Forbes Campground. Troopers determined an air rescue would be best due to water levels and washed out roads. An MSHP helicopter was dispatched to the scene from Jefferson City.

Troopers rescued one adult and one child. During the rescue operation, troopers found a third man and rescued him as well.