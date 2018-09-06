Highway Patrol Hosts Student Alliance Program

JEFFERSON CITY- The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F began a Student Alliance Program Thursday that runs until May 3. The Student Alliance Program is a good opportunity for college students and high school juniors and seniors to interact with the Highway Patrol. The program is designed for those willing to learn more about the Patrol's purpose and role within the law enforcement community. The Highway Patrol is looking for 20 high school/college students to join the training.

The classes will meet on six Thursday evenings from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m at Troop F Headquarters located at 2920 North Shamrock Road in Jefferson City. Successful candidates are required to attend the sessions each week. The curriculum will bring students closer to the Patrol policies and procedures utilizing teaching techniques similar to those practiced by troopers attending the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy. The meetings will include various activities and role-playing exercises. In the last session of the program, successful participants will be awarded.

During its first session, around 15 students participated. One high school junior said she always had a keen interest in law enforcement and this program gives her the opportunity to figure out what direction exactly she wants to take in the future. She said it also gives her a better understanding of what the Patrol does.

Program Curriculum:

March 29- History of the patrol, "So You Want To Be A Trooper", "Tools Of The Trade"

April 5 - Traffic Enforcement

April 12- Crime Control

April 19- Tactical Activities

April 26- Firearms

May3- DWI Detection