Highway patrol investigating Macon County deputy-involved in shooting

Photo courtesy of Macon County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

BEVIER - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Macon County.

The man whom a deputy shot survived and is at a Columbia hospital for treatment.

According to the Macon County Sheriff's Office, the deputy stopped a truck in Bevier shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday. During the stop, a passenger in the truck apparently got out with a rifle and aimed it at the deputy, prompting the deputy to open fire. The sheriff's office said the deputy shot the man "at least twice."

Authorities secured the driver of the truck, but it's unclear if that person was arrested or otherwise detained. Neither the driver nor the passenger have been identified.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control is handling the investigation.