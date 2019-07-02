Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly boat crash at the lake

13 hours 1 minute 51 seconds ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News
By: Diana Fidarova, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the weekend's deadly boat crash on Monday.

MSHP Sgt. Scott White said the investigation unit was looking into water and boat conditions, the driver's condition, witnesses' statements and any other evidence that would shed light on the collision. 

"They’ll be doing a comprehensive reconstruction report of the crash," he said.

Troopers said two boats collided Saturday around 10 p.m. on the main channel of the lake. Both drivers and all of the passengers were ejected into the water.

Five were taken to the hospital and one was missing, according to MSHP. Divers found Jason Russell's body in 80 feet of water Sunday afternoon.

Witness Andrew Morton said he heard "a large, unique crash" on Saturday night. 

"I didn't really realize what was going on until we started hearing screaming for help all around docks nearer to the mouth of the cove," he said. 

Morton said he got his boat off the lift as quickly as possible and took off towards the screaming. 

"Nate and Bryan [boat crash victims] were being assisted by two other boats on the scene already," he said. 

Morton said it took a minute for them to realize Jason Russell was missing.

Camper Debbie Carr said the highway patrol closed the lake's main channel around the fourth mile marker trying to find Russell.
Sgt. White said closing down the bottom isle of the lake helped the dive team conduct the search. 
"That reduced the roughness of the water," he said. 

Sgt. White said with the Fourth of July holiday coming up, troopers will be working extended shifts. He said it's the busiest weekend at the lake all year.

"We'll be on a lookout for those operators who are not paying attention or committing any of those water type violations," he said. 

Sgt. White said he has some safety reminders for holidays on the water.

"People should make sure they pay attention out there in the water, understand how dangerous it can be and wear those life jackets any time you're involved with any type of water activities," he said. 

This is the second deadly boating incident at the Lake of the Ozarks over this summer.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia expects to "stop traffic" with Avenue of Flags display
Centralia expects to "stop traffic" with Avenue of Flags display
Centralia - Four hundred seventy-nine American flags will wave in the Centralia City Cemetery, each honoring a deceased veteran in... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, July 02 2019 Jul 2, 2019 Tuesday, July 02, 2019 3:40:00 AM CDT July 02, 2019 in News

Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly boat crash at the lake
Highway patrol issues safety warning after deadly boat crash at the lake
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated the weekend's deadly boat crash on Monday. MSHP... More >>
13 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 8:33:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

New changes to Missouri bail system put in effect today
New changes to Missouri bail system put in effect today
COLUMBIA - Missouri put new rules in place regarding its bail system Monday. MU journalism professor and law expert... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 7:10:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Jim the Wonder Dog remembered as icon in Marshall
Jim the Wonder Dog remembered as icon in Marshall
MARSHALL - What do you call a dog that can supposedly understand foreign languages, read license plates, and predict future... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 6:05:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

'Helping Art Liberate Orphans' group seeking volunteers
'Helping Art Liberate Orphans' group seeking volunteers
JEFFERSON CITY – According to its mission statement, Helping Art Liberate Orphans, or "HALO," wants to help one more child... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 5:21:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Update: Man arrested after Columbia hit-and-run crash
Update: Man arrested after Columbia hit-and-run crash
COLUMBIA - Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash. Police arrested 49-year-old Charles Michale... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 5:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Ashland man charged with eight child sex assault felonies
Ashland man charged with eight child sex assault felonies
COLUMBIA - Christopher Gene Fisher of Ashland is accused of four counts of attempted statutory rape and four counts of... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 4:32:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Boone County's Emergency Management Director dies
Boone County's Emergency Management Director dies
BOONE COUNTY - Boone County commissioners say they are "deeply saddened" by the death of Emergency Management Director Tom Hurley.... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 4:10:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

National Churchill Museum wins national travel award
National Churchill Museum wins national travel award
FULTON - The National Churchill Museum at Westminster College is being honored for its historic beauty and educational opportunities. ... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 1:41:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Hartzler discusses PTSD concerns at Columbia Vet Center
Hartzler discusses PTSD concerns at Columbia Vet Center
COLUMBIA - Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, says veterans with PTSD need more help getting the health care they need. ... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 1:24:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Police: Security footage and an admission key in case of guns at hospital
Police: Security footage and an admission key in case of guns at hospital
COLUMBIA - Court documents show the man accused of carrying two concealed weapons at Women's and Children's Hospital admitted the... More >>
20 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 1:08:00 PM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Two finalists announced for Columbia city manager job
Two finalists announced for Columbia city manager job
COLUMBIA - The city announced its finalists for the city manager job Monday, with Mayor Brian Treece saying the list... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 11:52:00 AM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Family of man accused of killing officer issues apology
Family of man accused of killing officer issues apology
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The family of a man charged in the shooting death of a Missouri police officer has... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 9:54:00 AM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Congresswoman Hartzler to visit Columbia
Congresswoman Hartzler to visit Columbia
COLUMBIA - Rep. Vicky Hartzler, R-Missouri, will be in Columbia Monday morning. The politician is taking time to speak... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 2:40:00 AM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Local food bank to begin giving free daily lunches
Local food bank to begin giving free daily lunches
COLUMBIA - "Our Summer Food Party" will begin Monday. "Our Summer Food Party" is an event run by the... More >>
1 day ago Monday, July 01 2019 Jul 1, 2019 Monday, July 01, 2019 2:16:00 AM CDT July 01, 2019 in News

Tipton man receives high school diploma 77 years after joining Tuskegee Airmen
Tipton man receives high school diploma 77 years after joining Tuskegee Airmen
JEFFERSON CITY - A special high school commencement ceremony was held in Jefferson City Sunday afternoon, but with a graduating... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 30 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sunday, June 30, 2019 7:38:00 PM CDT June 30, 2019 in News

One arrested after fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
One arrested after fatal Lake of the Ozarks boat crash
MILLER COUNTY - One man is dead and another is in custody after a boat crash in Lake of the... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 30 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Sunday, June 30, 2019 5:57:00 PM CDT June 30, 2019 in News

MU's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center to hold cerebration for survivors
MU's Ellis Fischel Cancer Center to hold cerebration for survivors
COLUMBIA- Dr. Kevin Staveley-O'Carroll said seeing his cancer patients get well is one of the best thing in his life.... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 29 2019 Jun 29, 2019 Saturday, June 29, 2019 9:55:00 PM CDT June 29, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 81°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
10am 83°
11am 85°
12pm 86°
1pm 87°