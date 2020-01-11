Highway patrol prepares for busy weekend with weather

By: Natalie Sopyla, KOMU 8 Reporter
BOONE COUNTY - Highway patrol troopers prepared for a busy weekend Friday with winter weather moving across mid-Missouri.

Sgt. Eric Brown of Troop B said one of the main things they did throughout the day was work closely with MODot and the National Weather Service to monitor conditions and make an accurate plan.

"We're tracking the storm to see where it's going to impact first, and what the amounts are going to be in various areas of the state," Brown said.

Heavy rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible in the area. This weekend is also projected to be a big travel weekend, with many students returning to campuses in mid-Missouri and many sports fans headed to the Kansas City Chiefs game on Saturday.

Brown said his department is also working with troopers to make sure that they are adequately staffed through the day and evening. If conditions worsen, Brown said they may have to call in additional troopers.

"If the weather gets bad, or the number of crashes or calls for service increase, we'll begin to call in additional troopers and possibly extend shifts," he said.

Right now, Brown said the biggest concern is the possibility of ice over the weekend. He advises anyone thinking of traveling this weekend to avoid the roads if possible.

If you have to travel this weekend, Brown said to give yourself plenty of time to get to your destination, and to keep cold weather supplies stocked up in your car in case of emergency.

