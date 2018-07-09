Highway Patrol Pressured

Governor blunt's staff reportedly pushed the missouri highway patrol to publicly criticize attorney general jay nixon... His likely opponent in 2008.After looking at e-mails obtained through an open records request... The kansas city star reports that blunt aides pressed for the patrol to issue a statement criticizing nixon for not filing criminal charges in the taum sauk reservoir failure.Democrats say the correspondence proves blunt's administration is politicizing the agency.While blunt's chief of staff denies the administration's involvement was for political gain.