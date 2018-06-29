Highway Patrol recruiting troopers after decrease in applicants

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri State Highway Patrol is searching for more state troopers after experiencing a decrease in applicants.

Lieutenant Paul Reinsch, Highway Patrol Public Information Officer, said he was not sure if there is a specific reason behind the decrease but said one of the reasons may be applicants do not know where they will be stationed in the state. Applicants must also be 21, so Reinsch said age may deter some people.

There are typically two recruitment classes per year. “Recruiting is going on constantly, at all times, to try to maintain a pool of applicants for these two classes,” Reinsch said.

Reinsch said when he started working with the Highway Patrol applications came in by the thousands, but now they receive less than one thousand per class. “We’re out there constantly looking for people that are interested in a career in law enforcement.”

The Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 106th recruit class until April 10. Training will begin January 8, 2018.

To qualify, Reinsch said applicants must have one of three things: thirty hours of college credit, two years of active federal military duty with honorable discharge or two years of certified experience as a law enforcement officer.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol website, applicants must also be a high school graduate or have an equivalent certificate, and they must be a citizen of the United States and a resident of Missouri.

Reinsch said the selection process is multi-phased. There is a written examination, physical and psychological testing and a background investigation. The process takes nine to ten months.

After the application process, potential troopers may be offered conditional employment and will begin the six-month training process.