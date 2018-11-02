Highway Patrol reflects on weekend crashes, arrests

2 years 3 months 4 weeks ago Tuesday, July 05 2016 Jul 5, 2016 Tuesday, July 05, 2016 12:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2016 in News
By: Lauren Donovan, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Tuesday over the Fourth of July weekend there were four driver deaths and zero drownings or boating related fatalities across the state. None of the deaths happened in mid-Missouri counties. 

In 2015 in contrast, 14 people died and 427 were injured in Missouri over the holiday in 953 total traffic crashes. This year, 149 were injured in traffic accidents out of 397 total crashes.  

2016 July Fourth Holiday boating statistics were as follows:

Crashes ? 11
Injuries ? 6
Fatals ? 0
Drownings ? 0
BWI ? 11
Drug Arrests ? 15

According to the National Safety Council the Fourth of July is the deadliest holiday weekend of the year and not just for traffic and boating incidents.

State Trooper Marylyn Dickens said every holiday weekend drivers can expect more crashes, but this year she was pleased by the drop in fatal accidents. 

Dickens works mainly along I-70, an interstate she said is one of the busiest highways in the country.

"Traffic crashes have gone down this year compared to last at least in fatalities and injuries. There have only been four fatals this counting period from Friday as of midnight tonight. Which is ten down from last year which is a great success I would say," Dickens said.  

The Missouri State Highway Patrol speculates poor weather may have kept more drivers off the road this holiday weekend. Troopers said this might have been the cause for the decrease of deaths on the road over the three day period.

Another common cause of injury over the weekend is backyard firework displays. The majority of the accidents are hand injuries. 

Sparklers, popular among firework users of all ages and legal in Columbia city limits are also dangerous. The sparklers can heat up to temperatures over 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
Homeless veteran population increases in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) reported a 5.8 percent decrease in homeless veterans living... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
Deer hunt closes Runge Nature Center trails
JEFFERSON CITY- Bad weather and closed trails kept visitors of the Runge Nature Center indoors Friday. The Department of Conservation... More >>
2 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 5:55:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
US Senate third parties share their stance on the race
Kansas City- Missouri's U.S. Senate third party candidates are not phased by the country's main political parties' popularity. Green... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 5:31:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
Vice President Pence campaigns for Hawley in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY - Four days before the midterm election, Vice President Mike Pence made a stop in Kansas City Friday... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 4:23:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
People behind Citizen Jane say women still face challenges in industry
COLUMBIA - The director of the Citizen Jane Film Festival says the event is designed to open new avenues for... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 3:19:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
Airport faces clean up after Trump rally
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's rally and the crowds who packed Columbia Regional Airport on Thursday left a lot of... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 2:02:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Medical Marijuana: What is on the ballot in November
Medical Marijuana: What is on the ballot in November
COLUMBIA- Medical marijuana could be legal in Missouri in just a few weeks, and voters will have three ballot issues... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Deputies: Girl bit into Kit Kat with sewing needle inside
Deputies: Girl bit into Kit Kat with sewing needle inside
WARSAW - The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old girl bit into a sewing needle embedded in a Kit... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 1:18:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Missouri gas tax hike backers hope to flip 'no' to 'yes'
Missouri gas tax hike backers hope to flip 'no' to 'yes'
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri voters have a long history of rejecting general tax increases. But supporters of a proposal... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 12:22:00 PM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Wages surge as US adds a robust 250,000 jobs in October
Wages surge as US adds a robust 250,000 jobs in October
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses ramped up hiring in October, and wages rose by the largest year-over-year amount in nearly... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 11:25:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

McCaskill visits Fulton, Columbia ahead of election
McCaskill visits Fulton, Columbia ahead of election
FULTON - Sen. Claire McCaskill made stops in Fulton and Columbia Friday for some last minute campaigning. The visits... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Office of Civil Rights releases educational video in Spanish
Office of Civil Rights releases educational video in Spanish
JEFFERSON CITY - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) released a video to... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 10:11:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail
Pipe bomb suspect agrees to NY transfer, no bail
MIAMI (AP) — The Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 9:57:41 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug now available in the US
First FDA-approved cannabis-based drug now available in the US
(CNN) -- Epidiolex, the first cannabis-based medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration, is now available by prescription... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, November 02 2018 Nov 2, 2018 Friday, November 02, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT November 02, 2018 in News

GALLERY: The Trump rally captured in 15 photos
GALLERY: The Trump rally captured in 15 photos
COLUMBIA - A pumped-up president, enthusiastic crowds, long lines and lots of MAGA gear are featured in this gallery of... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 10:49:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in Top Stories

CPS releases attendance area focus group applications
CPS releases attendance area focus group applications
COLUMBIA- Columbia Public Schools released the attendance area focus groups application Thursday in an email to parents and staff. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 8:17:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

Local protestors voice opposition to proposed Trump transgender policy
Local protestors voice opposition to proposed Trump transgender policy
COLUMBIA - Thursday protestors gathered off Highway 63 to voice their opposition to a proposed Trump administration policy that would... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 8:16:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News

4 alleged members of white supremacist group indicted
4 alleged members of white supremacist group indicted
HILLSBORO — Four alleged members or associates of a white supremacist gang known as the Aryan Circle have been indicted... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, November 01 2018 Nov 1, 2018 Thursday, November 01, 2018 7:27:00 PM CDT November 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 43°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
9pm 44°
10pm 44°
11pm 43°
12am 43°