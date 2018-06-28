Highway Patrol reports 6 car crash deaths over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Hightway Patrol reports six people died in traffic crashes over the Christmas Holiday.

From 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 23 to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26, the patrol investigated 260 traffic crashes including 86 injuries and the six fatalities.

Three deaths happened in a single incident in Springfield; one fatality occurred in each of the Macon, Popular Bluff and Willow Springs areas.

Troopers also arrested 68 people for driving impaired and made 40 drug arests during the period.

During last year's counting period, a total of 282 reported crashes caused 78 injuries and two deaths.

The release says there were no boating fatalities during this Christmas Holiday.