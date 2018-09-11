Highway Patrol reports seven deaths over New Year's weekend

JEFFERSON CITY - Seven people died in crashes over the New Year's holiday weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The counting period started at 6 p.m. on Friday, December 29 and ended on January 1 at 11:59 p.m.

In that time, troopers investigated 229 crashes, which caused 77 injuries and five of the seven deaths. The other two deaths were investigated by the St. Louis and Sullivan police departments.

None of the fatal crashes happened in mid-Missouri.