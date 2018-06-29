Highway Patrol Reports Thanksgiving Deaths

JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three people died during this year's Thanksgiving holiday. The counting period lasted from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27. According to a press release from the highway patrol, troopers investigated 365 traffic crashes, including 125 injuries. Troopers also arrested 126 people for driving while intoxicated.

During the 2010 Thanksgiving holiday, troopers investigated 364 traffic crashes. This included 114 injuries. Statewide, there were seven fatalities over the 2010 Thanksgiving weekend. Troopers arrested 144 people for driving while intoxicated in 2010.

Of the three fatality traffic crashes investigated by troopers this year, one occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring area, the Troop E Poplar Bluff area, and the Troop H St. Joseph area.

There were no boating incidents reported during the 2011 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.