Highway Patrol Responds to Evening Accidents

PULASKI COUNTY - A Dixon, Mo. man died in a crash on MO-17 in Pulaski County after his vehicle crossed over the center line of the road at approximately 8:34 p.m. Thursday. 28-year-old Travis Curtois traveled off the left side of the roadway, impacted a ditch and struck a barbed wire fence.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Curtois' vehicle began overturning and he was ejected. Rescue workers flew Curtois to Lake Regional Health System in Osage Beach, Mo. where doctors eventually pronounced him dead. Curtois was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A 21-year-old also died in a crash entering northbound I-270 from westbound I-44 in St. Louis County at approximately 9:50 p.m. Thursday. Dragos Ungurean of St. Louis lost control of his vehicle, and it overturned several times. According to a crash report from the highway patrol, Ungurean was ejected from the vehicle.

Rescue workers from the Fenton, Mo. Fire District pronounced him dead at the scene. Ungurean was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.