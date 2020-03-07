Highway patrol seizes 11 pounds of marijuana, $80,000 in cash

By: Avery Everett, KOMU 8 Digital Producer

KIRKSVILLE - The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney charged a man with felony delivery of a controlled substance, six counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony unlawful use of a weapon on Thursday.

Ifeanyyi Nnaji, 21, was arrested at his apartment in Kirksville after the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control seized illegal drugs with a search warrant on Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a news release, officers at the scene seized eleven pounds of marijuana, approximately three-quarters of a pound of marijuana resin, thirty-eight THC vape pen cartridges, a large amount of THC infused edibles including suckers, approximately eleven pounds of brownies, and gummies, approximately 410 Adderall pills, a morphine pill, nine Ecstasy pills, six Xanax pills, approximately one ounce of psilocybin mushrooms, 162 “hits” of LSD, a loaded semi-automatic handgun, over $80,000 in cash, and a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum Edition.

Nnaji is a Nigerian citizen currently residing in the United States on a student visa.

