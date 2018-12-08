Highway patrol worker seeks depositions in discipline case

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri State Highway Patrol employee, who criticized the agency after a handcuffed Iowa man fell from a patrol boat and drowned, will make his case later this month to take two depositions to support his claim that disciplinary action against him is unwarranted.

Sgt. Randy Henry's attorney says his client was demoted for "misconduct," but the Highway Patrol hasn't released its formal complaint against Henry.

Henry had complained about the agency's handling of the investigation into Brandon Ellingson's drowning at the Lake of the Ozarks.

He has requested to see the depositions of Osage County Prosecutor Amanda Grellner and her son.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that a judge will review Henry's request Sept. 22 after a different judge issued a "temporary order" blocking subpoenas for the depositions.