Highway Patrolman Still Missing, Relief Fund Set Up

BIG LAKE, Mo. (AP) -- As the search for a missing Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper stretched into is fourth day, a relief fund has been set up to help his family.

Rescuers are searching for 46-year-old Fred Guthrie Jr., of Platte City, who disappeared Monday after being swept away with his patrol dog. The search is focused near Big Lake in northwest Missouri.

A highway patrol spokesman says more boats will be brought in Thursday to help with the search.

The body of Guthrie's K-9 partner, Reed, was found Tuesday. The St. Joseph News-Press reports that a veterinarian determined the dog drowned, confirming the patrol's belief that no foul play is suspected in the case.



A support fund has been established at the Bank of Weston to help Guthrie's wife and three children.