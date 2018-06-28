Highways chairman: I-70 'falling apart' below the surface

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The chairman of the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission said Interstate 70 is "falling apart" below the surface.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports chairman Steve Miller made the comments during a talk with St. Louis area leaders earlier this week.

The first portions of I-70 were built in 1957. The Missouri Department of Transportation made no secret of looming financial shortfalls, and Miller said belt-tightening leaves little room for the kind of project needed for Interstate 70.

Miller said 60 percent of the state's population lives within 30 miles of I-70, with 60 percent of the state's jobs also in that same corridor.