Hiker found dead near central Missouri creek

By: The Associated Press

FULTON, Mo. (AP) - A hiker who was found dead several hours after calling 911 saying he was injured has been identified as a 53-year-old Columbia man.

The search for Randall Fennewald ended just before 7 p.m. Thursday after a Highway Patrol helicopter crew spotted his body at Cedar Creek in central Missouri's Three Creeks Conservation Area.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports two troopers rappelled about 100 to 150 feet down a bluff and found Fennewald beside the creek in Callaway County.

Fennewald had called Boone County dispatchers around 1:30 p.m. saying he had fallen and hit his head. The call disconnected after about 90 seconds.

Searchers covered about 1,500 acres of rugged terrain by ATV and on horseback. The cause of death had not been released Friday.