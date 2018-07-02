Hiker Rescued from Pinnacles Youth Park

STURGEON, Mo. - Boone County Sheriff's Department rescued a man who said he was lost at Pinnacles Youth Park in Sturgeon this morning.

According to the sheriff's department, the man called 911 around 2 a.m.

Crews found the man mildly dehydrated and helped walk the man back to the entrance of the park.

The park caretaker said she saw him start hiking on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m.