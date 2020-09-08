Hikers enjoy Rock Bridge State Park while social distancing on Labor Day

1 day 5 hours 55 minutes ago Monday, September 07 2020 Sep 7, 2020 Monday, September 07, 2020 3:18:00 PM CDT September 07, 2020 in News
By: John Jenco, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Several residents and travelers came to the Rock Bridge Memorial State Park on Labor Day to enjoy the scenery and trails the park has to offer.

The parking lot was full at the Devil's Icebox trailhead. 

Visitors reported very little mask coverage but felt comfortable because they were outdoors and mostly able to distance.

Visitor Chuck Wilson said people were respectful on the trail. 

"Some people didn't have masks on, but they gave you a wide berth," Wilson said.

Visitors estimated there were between 50 and 100 people on the trail at any time in the afternoon.

Many families took advantage of the warm weather to enjoy a day outside before the start of Columbia Public Schools classes. Most did not wear masks but kept a good distance from others.

A point of concern for some hikers are the thin boardwalks that lead to the Devil's Icebox cave. At some points, the trail reaches a width of about two and a half feet.

One of the hikers wearing a mask was Chris Ferguson, who stopped with his wife while en route to Kansas City.

"I did have some apprehension about some congestion points," Ferguson said. "We put our masks on if there was a lot of people around."

The park dealt with some of the congested areas by designating a one-way system on the loop-style trail. The one-way area starts about halfway down the trail.

The pandemic made this Labor Day much different from years past. Gatherings are mostly limited to family members.

Wilson found the visit to the park to be a welcome change of pace.

"It certainly feels nice," Wilson said. "Everyone feels secluded and isolated, so it's certainly wonderful to get out and see other people but at a distance and feel safe about it."

The park's office was closed but recommended that people visit Rock Bridge's other parks to reduce the capacity at Devil's Icebox.

More News

Grid
List

Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
Coach Drinkwitz confirms 4 positive COVID-19 cases
COLUMBIA- Missouri Head Football Coach Eli Drinkwitz confirmed four members of the football team tested positive for COVID-19 in a... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 7:10:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
REPORT: Three-quarters of Missouri's students have in-person option
O'FALLON (AP) - Nearly three-quarters of public school students in Missouri have the option to attend classes in person this... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 6:57:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
Missouri gubernatorial forum set for Sept. 25
COLUMBIA- Missouri candidates for governor will participate in a forum at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, sponsored by the Missouri... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 6:17:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex
Columbia man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to entice a minor for illicit sex
JEFFERSON CITY - A Columbia man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for attempting to entice a minor to engage... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 5:33:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Cole and Callaway counties prepare for mail-in and absentee ballots
Cole and Callaway counties prepare for mail-in and absentee ballots
FULTON- COVID-19 has caused an increase of requests for mail-in and absentee ballots for the upcoming presidential election. Ronda... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 4:47:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

CPS families adapt to first day of virtual school
CPS families adapt to first day of virtual school
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools students headed to their iPads and laptops Tuesday for the first day of school. ... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Boone County CARES Act funding portal now open for applications
Boone County CARES Act funding portal now open for applications
COLUMBIA - The Boone County CARES Act Funding Opportunity website is now open for applications. According to a press... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 4:12:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Local daycare offers additional help for CPS parents
Local daycare offers additional help for CPS parents
COLUMBIA - Learning Star Preschool extended its program to Columbia Public Schools students since the district switched to online learning... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 3:52:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia Police investigate separate incidents in north Columbia
Columbia Police investigate separate incidents in north Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department are investigating two separate incidents Saturday in north Columbia. At approximately 8:30 a.m., CPD... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 3:35:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia ranked #6 in greatest number of new cases
Columbia ranked #6 in greatest number of new cases
COLUMBIA- Columbia is now ranked number 6 in the growing number of cases in metro areas across the United States,... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:54:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
CoMoHelps gives $50,000 grant to help CPS families
COLUMBIA- CoMoHelps announced a $50,000 grant to Columbia Public Schools Tuesday to assist families who qualify for free or reduced... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:51:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Columbia council to address policing, new health order in meetings
Columbia council to address policing, new health order in meetings
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday to discuss community policing, an effort... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 2:49:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

CPD investigates armed robbery near north Columbia
CPD investigates armed robbery near north Columbia
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Police Department is investigating an armed robbery in the 3900 block of Oakland Gravel Road on Saturday,... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 1:58:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Franklin woman stabbed to death, suspect in custody
Franklin woman stabbed to death, suspect in custody
FRANKLIN- A suspect is now in custody after the stabbing of Courtney Clardy, a 22-year-old Franklin woman, Monday night. ... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 12:27:00 PM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics
MSHP releases Labor Day holiday statistics
MISSOURI- 13 people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:25:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Schnucks to open third store in Columbia
Schnucks to open third store in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced Tuesday the company will open another store near Clark Lane and St. Charles Road... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:21:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Non-profit band keeps the music alive for Miami seniors facing isolation during the pandemic
Non-profit band keeps the music alive for Miami seniors facing isolation during the pandemic
(CNN) -- As the coronavirus continues to force social restrictions, Florida musician Marisel Lopez and her band, Algo Nuevo, provide... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 11:15:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Macon County reports 9 new cases
Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: Macon County reports 9 new cases
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. Previous coverage:... More >>
15 hours ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 Tuesday, September 08, 2020 5:27:00 AM CDT September 08, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 64°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 59°
11pm 59°
12am 62°
1am 62°