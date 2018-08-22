Hillary Clinton to speak in St. Louis on Saturday

ST. LOUIS — Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is scheduled to speak in St. Louis on Saturday, just days before Missouri's presidential primary.

Clinton will speak at the St. Louis Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program at the Nelson-Mulligan Carpenters' Training Center. Doors open at 9 a.m. and more information can be found on Clinton's website.

According to KSDK, Clinton plans to talk about her plans to generate more, good-paying jobs.

Republican candidate Donald Trump is also making a stop in St. Louis on Friday.

Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the presidential primary.