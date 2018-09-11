Hillary Clinton visits Kansas City; stresses importance of voting

KANSAS CITY - The Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton, spoke at the National Baptist Convention in Kansas City Thursday.

In her speech, Clinton focused mainly on her faith, and how it has impacted her service to the country.

Clinton also talked about how she would change things if elected president, including raising minimum wage, making college more affordable and reforming the criminal justice system.

She said this year's election could be the "most consequential of our lifetimes," and that it is too important for anyone to sit on the sidelines.

"The best way to stand up to those who are trying to prevent any person from exercising his or her vote, is to register and show up and vote against them," Clinton said. "To make sure your vote counts loud and clear."

Clinton also said she knows she made mistakes in the past but did not name any specifically.

"I've made my mistakes, and I don't know of anyone who hasn't. But it's our job to learn from our mistakes," she said.

The nominee ended her speech by saying America has a lot of problems to face, and no one person alone can face them.

Originally, the rally was open only to people who registered ahead of time, but Thursday morning before she spoke, the campaign announced it would be open to the public.

Only about one quarter of the seats in the room ended up being filled before the nominee began to speak.



Clinton attached trump in the later part of her speach.

Clinton then asked, "If he does not respect all Americans, how can serve all Americans?"

It was Clinton's first visit to Missouri since winning the party's nomination.

