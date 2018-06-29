Hillbilly Steamer is a Favorite Among Pumpkin Festival Goers

HARTSBURG - The last day of the Pumpkin Festival had thousands of visitors working up an appetite. The "Hillbilly Steamer" didn't let them down.

It was just one of the 178 booths at the 22nd annual Hartsburg Pumpkin festival this weekend. The name "Hillbilly Steamer" is a bit misleading: They actually sell steamed corn on the cob.

The Victor family has been selling their corn at the festival for 13 years now. The business is run by family and has been passed down for two generations.

Tom Victor says his family loves to come back every year and see lots of familiar faces. And he says he has a few secrets to success:

"Happiness, friendliness and serving a good product," Victor said.

The annual Hartsburg Pumpkin Festival brought in roughly 25,000 people each day this weekend.

The Pumpkin Festival started in 1991. The festival began with only 25 vendors and has grown to over 150 today.