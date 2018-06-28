Hindman Spreads Awareness

Hindman held a press conference to announce he has also started treatment.

"Brachytherapy involves implanting radioactive seeds directly into the prostate gland with the goal of killing the cancer cells," Hindman explained.

Prostate cancer strikes one in six men, and is the second leading type of cancer in men. But, with early treatment and detection, there is a 90% survival rate.

"I've decided to use this announcement as an opportunity to help make the community aware of the value of early detection," Hindman said.

Hindman teamed up with his wife, Axie, to spread the word about early detection through the internet. Family friend and prostate cancer survivor Scott Orr says the Hindman's plan to spread awareness is important.

"By his doing what he's doing and using his fame and his and public prominence it will remind and encourage many, many people to just get checked and not take everything for granted," Orr said.

Hindman says he'll continue his duties as mayor as he undergoes treatment. He says doctors did advise him to lighten his schedule and try and reduce stress. Hindman says one thing he'll miss during the next few months is riding his bicycle.