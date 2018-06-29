Hiring Holiday Help
COLUMBIA - The holiday season is more than two months away, but Columbia retailers are preparing now.
The Alpine Store and Poppy are both making preparations for the holiday season by deciding whether or not to hire holiday help.
"This year we did need to hire on one person, so it kind of just depends. We know kind of how busy we'll be and what we know we will be open later," said Diana Parker, an employee at Poppy.
"Our part time staff, their hours will get bumped up a little bit and then we might hire one or two more people to kind of supplement what we've already got," said Liza Babington, an employee at the Alpine Shop.
Babington says there are several factors that go into the decision of whether to hire holiday help.
"We look at our previous years revenue and make goals for ourselves for this year and that kind of determines how much staff we're going to need and how many people we have on the floor," said Babington.
National retailers are hiring workers to help with the holiday rush as well. Toys-R-Us plans to hire 45,000 workers nationwide, Macy's says they will hire 65,000, Kohl's 40,000 and Best Buy 29,000.
Local and national retailers may need to extra holiday help. The National Retail Federation forecasts holiday sales to increase to $447.1 billion, up 2.3% from last year.
