Historic Bridge Will Fall in Camden County

4 years 7 months 6 days ago Thursday, January 30 2014 Jan 30, 2014 Thursday, January 30, 2014 5:39:00 AM CST January 30, 2014 in News
By: Tyler Greever, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

CAMDEN COUNTY - A 78-year-old bridge will have the last of it blasted away.

The last span of the Hurricane Deck Bridge in Camden County will come down at 9 a.m. on Thursday. It has been around since 1936. MoDOT built a new version of the bridge that opened back in September of 2013.

Bob Lynch, the MoDOT area engineer for the project, said there was not any imminent danger of the bridge falling, but there were still concerns.

"It's fine structurally, but it's still a steel bridge with rusted parts that needed to be replaced soon," Lynch said. "We decided to look into a rehab project to fix some of those rusted areas."

But Lynch said a different plan ended up coming to mind. 

"When we looked at it, we discovered it would be about a $10 millon job," Lynch said of the rehab project. "So we analyzed if it made more sense to do a rehab job to give it 10 more years of life or just build a new bridge."

The Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission decided to go with the new bridge. Lynch said the original plan was to build the new bridge and move it onto the existing piers of the old one, since they "were still in prisitine condition from being underwater."

"But we also left an option for the contractors to come up with an alternative idea that may be even less expensive than what we were thinking," Lynch said. "A contractor came in with a different idea and proposed to build a brand new bridge with new piers that would cost less than what we proposed."

So MoDOT and contractor American Bridge Company worked together to build the new bridge two feet downstream from the old one. Lynch said when they presented this plan to the public, it was met with positive reception.

"They had been wanting a new bridge for a long time with wider lanes and even shoulders on it," Lynch said. "The old bridge had narrow lanes on it. The railing that protects you from coming off the bridge was rusted and in poor condition."

According to MoDOT, Route 5, which goes over the bridge, will be closed in both directions for 15 minutes at the time of the blast. The department also says water traffic will not be allowed within a 1,500-foot radius of the bridge for an hour.

More than 47 pounds of explosives will be used to collapse the bridge. More than one million pounds of it will fall into the Lake of the Ozarks. American Bridge Company will then retrieve the metal and salvage it as scrap metal to use on barges.

More News

Grid
List

Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
Missouri hyperloop engineers visit MU campus
COLUMBIA - A drive from Kansas City to St. Louis takes about a four hours, but a proposed hyperloop that... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:26:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
Moberly parents express concern about school's bus system
MOBERLY - Moberly Public School parents are expressing frustrations about the bus transportation they are sending their children on every... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:37:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing abuse
NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter permanently banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his Infowars show for abusive behavior —... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 6:19:49 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
Order prevents release of prosecutor's 'exclusion list'
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A judge has granted a temporary restraining order preventing St. Louis' top prosecutor and police from... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:00:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
Missouri man charged in federal court for illegally exporting crayfish
CAMDEN COUNTY - A mid-Missouri man is charged in federal court Tuesday for exporting crayfish, violating the Lacey Act. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
Motorcycle accidents raise Labor Day weekend fatalities
JEFFERSON CITY - Labor day traffic deaths are down from last year, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report,... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:36:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
Columbia ranks below national average in cost of living
COLUMBIA - More people might be moving to mid-Missouri because it's cheaper to live in than most. The Columbia... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:14:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
Soybean farmers seek relief but none in sight
PRAIRIE HOME - According to an economic analysis from the Missouri Soybean Association, the price drop points to more than... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 3:13:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

MU's right to ban guns going to trial
MU's right to ban guns going to trial
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge ruled Wednesday that the University of Missouri's rule prohibiting guns on campus will go... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
Stephens College drops tuition by thousands per year
COLUMBIA - Students at Stephens College will be paying a lot less for tuition starting next school year. The... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
US plans to sidestep limits on detaining immigrant children
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration said Thursday it plans to circumvent a longstanding court agreement that governs how children... More >>
11 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 11:44:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
Three dead, five wounded in Cincinnati shooting; suspect also dead
CINCINNATI - Three people were killed and five injured in a mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati, according to the city's... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 9:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
Fayette football wins new gear, teaches safe tackling
FAYETTE – The Fayette Falcons football team received an equipment grant, providing it with new helmets and shoulder pads this... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:49:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
Trump slams damning New York Times op-ed as 'gutless'
(CNN) -- An unnamed senior Trump administration official assailed President Donald Trump's "amorality" and reckless decision-making in a New York... More >>
16 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 7:02:56 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
Stolen ruby slippers found 13 years later; search continues for suspects
(CNN) - A pair of red sequined slippers from the classic 1939 film "The Wizard of Oz" has been found,... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 5:17:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
National fraternity group bans hard alcohol for more than 800 campuses
COLUMBIA - The North American Interfraternity Conference (NIC) recently adopted a standard prohibiting hard alcohol from fraternity chapter facilities and... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, September 06 2018 Sep 6, 2018 Thursday, September 06, 2018 1:38:00 AM CDT September 06, 2018 in News

Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
Boone Hospital Center considers options as management change looms
COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center Trustees have mutually agreed with BJC HealthCare to end its management of Boone Hospital Center... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in News

Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
Missouri Rep. uses auctioneer skills to drown out protester at Twitter hearing
WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) - As a woman interrupted a congressional hearing on Wednesday, Rep. Billy Long, a Missouri Republican who's... More >>
1 day ago Wednesday, September 05 2018 Sep 5, 2018 Wednesday, September 05, 2018 5:58:00 PM CDT September 05, 2018 in Top Stories
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 74°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 16 active weather alerts
12am 71°
1am 70°
2am 70°
3am 70°