Historic Buillding May See New Owners

COLUMBIA- Columbia City Council passed a motion to change ownership of the historic Heibel-March building Monday evening. The city is considering giving the building's ownership to Grove Construction LLC. Members of city council are also considering shifting ownership of the building to a non-profit called Recovery Through Discovery. The organization works with people struggling with alcohol and drug additions and hopes to provide a safe location for struggling addicts to attend meetings and receive services.

Recovery Through Discovery currently meets at various locations throughout Columbia and is fundraising to build a new location. Some city council members fear the historic building will be destroyed and rebuilt if sold to Grove Constructions LLC. Supporters of the construction company's ownership say Recovery Through Discovery is not as financially stable as the Grove. The non-profit organization estimated a roughly $100,000 proposal for the project. Grove Construction LLC. proposed a $160,000 estimate. The city has owned the building since 1997 and need approval from city council before transferring ownership.