Historic Display Honors Stewart

32 seasons on the Missouri sidelines, 634 wins at Mizzou and arguably the most famous Missourian in history. So it's only fitting the Missouri Historical Society put together an exhibit on the coach we call Stormin' Norman.

"You think about that, how you want to be remembered. First of all you like to be remembered," Norm Stewart explained.

And Stewart is one of the most memorable people you'll ever meet. So how do you take decades of memorabilia and make it into one exhibit?

"It's not easy, it's not easy at all," explained manuscript specialist Tom Miller. "I picked out a bunch of items and then we started looking into fitting them into this case."

"I think about all of the players and I'm sure they would be proud of this and then all of the fans who made a ride along with this. I hope they'll have a chance to see it," Stewart said.

The collection includes old postcards norm sent to his future wife Virginia. He called her Zim. But the most prized paper in the cabinet comes from Spark Stalcup: A scholarship letter.

"It said that if Coach Stewart, Norm at that time, had wished he could make $15 a month cleaning the gym," Miller read. "Coach Stalcup said Norm didn't necessarily have to make the varsity team, he was just happy to have him part of the program."

"But for no one in the family to have a college education, that was extremely meaningful, that was the way I could go to school," Stewart said.

No one's ever accused Norm Stewart of being shy around cameras, but in the oldest piece in the collection is a picture of Norm as a little boy and he's not looking at the camera. That's not the case when coach met with President Clinton in the early 1990's. Coach met with the president because of his work for Coaches versus Cancer, one of many charities he's worked with.

"I encourage people to get involved because you get as much or more out of it," Stewart said.

Images, clippings, and correspondence. A true record of the lifetime achievements of Coach Stewart.

"This is a record of his life," Miller explained. "He was on the record so much from different interviews and game cover over the years and also he's set so many records himself. I mean, Mizzou coaching history, not even basketball history. He practically owns the record book."

"It kinda goes back to my mom and dad and high school coach. Just stay clean, and smile, and do a good job," Stewart said.

The life on record isn't just scrapbooks Coach Stewart and his family compiled. A lot of Missouri fans gave memorabilia to coach throughout the years. You can see the exhibit on the East side of Ellis Library.