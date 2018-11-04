Historic Houses In Danger

The houses might be sitting on prime real estate in Jefferson City, but they're not exactly what the city is proud to show.

"When people come in to Jeff City one of the first things they see is these horrible buildings with bordered up windows and holes in the roof, several of them have trees growing out of the gutters, they are in terrible shape," Nathan Nickolaus, the city attorney, said.

There are those who refuse to call history an eyesore. Preservationists in Jefferson City have nominated four century old buildings along West McCarty for the list of Missouri's most endangered places. They hope the city will soon take back a demolition order given in January.

"Blight is reversible, but demolition is not," Jenny Smith, Vice President of Historic City of Jefferson, said.

The city said it has come to a point where something has to be done, or the buildings will have to go to make room for a parking lot.

"It could potentially be a win-win, if we could rehabilitate these buildings and bring them back into viable economic use, that's good for this community at large and good for culture," Nickolaus said.

The city is currently looking at three potential bids to turn the lots into new businesses.