Historic Log Cabin Rebuilt as Vacation Home

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

HANNIBAL (AP) - A historic log cabin in rural northeast Missouri will be getting new use across the state. Lonnie and Don Peters of Peculiar bought the 1850s log cabin in Ralls County from Gary Damron. They had it disassembled and transported across the state last week and plan to rebuild it as their vacation home. They say they will keep it historically authentic. Damron grew up in the cabin and owns the property where it stood. He and the Peterses learned of each other in a rural newspaper ad. Damron says the log cabin served as a relay station on the old Hannibal to Paris plank road. It was an inn for travelers, and was mentioned in Mark Twain's writings.