Historic Missouri State Penitentiary will get makeover

JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Eric Greitens signed a bill on Tuesday that approves redevelopment of the historic Missouri State Penitentiary in Jefferson City.

The city plans to expand the tourist attraction. Official details have not been worked out, but the city will take a look at a master plan for redevelopment created in 2003 to see if they will still work. The plan includes 32 acres.

Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin said, "What we have here is even more special: We are the only city in the entire country that has a Capitol, a river and a historic prison."

Tergin said she is looking forward to the new economic growth and development at the prison.

Diane Gillespie, executive director of the Jefferson City Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, said she is excited about the tourism the redevelopment will bring to the city.

"I think the area over by MSP is a hidden gem," Gillespie said. "I think when developers come in and see what the potential is on that ground with the view of the river and being in a historic facility close to MSP, we'll create a great type of venue."

The Convention and Visitor's Bureau currently leads tours through the prison. Last year there were more than 33,000 visitors. This year the bureau expects to exceed that number.