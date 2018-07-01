Historic St. Louis Building Could Soon Be Gone

ST. LOUIS - A part of St. Louis' historic Cupples Station complex could be gone within a month.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the seven-story building known as Cupples 7 will be demolished in June unless a developer steps forward by May 30. The building was condemned in 2008, deemed too deteriorated to save.

Officials say the roof has a huge hole, the brick walls are cracked and most of the timber-frame interior has collapsed. Deputy building inspector Frank Oswald says the building presents a public safety threat.

Preservationists say they are disturbed by the potential demolition of a building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The city will have to foot the demolition cost, estimated at $850,000.