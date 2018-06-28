Historic St. Louis Theater Reopens as School Venue

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A historic theater in midtown St. Louis has reopened as a venue for a city performing arts school.



The Sun Theater in Grand Center opened in 1913 as a playhouse for the sizable German-speaking population in St. Louis. It was known then as both the Victoria Theatre and the German Theatre.



KWMU-FM reports that the 600-seat theater is now being leased by the adjacent Grand Center Arts Academy. The theater has been dormant for the past 40 years.



Renovations by the Lawrence Group totaled nearly $12 million. Arts Academy Executive Director Lynne Glickert says the building was almost demolished after it fell into disrepair.

Photo courtesy of Flickr user Wally Gobetz.