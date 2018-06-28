Historic Theater Celebrates 150 Years in 2007

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

BOONVILLE (AP) - Seventy-five years after Bennie Leonberger went to Thespian Hall to watch silent movies and minstrel shows, she was back in the old building recently watching a Christmas concert by the Boonville Community Choir. Built in the Classic Greek Revival style with four giant columns in front, Thespian Hall will mark its 150th birthday in 2007. It's only through passionate local support, a financial lifeline by a Kansas City banker and a big boost from an area casino that the facility has been kept running. Local historic preservation officials believe the hall is the oldest operating theater west of the Allegheny Mountains. It is even older than Ford's Theatre in Washington, where President Lincoln was assassinated in 1865 The 600-seat theatre draws performers nationally.