Historic Van Horn Tavern is Moving

COLUMBIA - On Tuesday, weather permitting, crews will begin to take apart Columbia's Van Horn Tavern and move it to Bernardo Brunetti's Boone Monument Village.

Owners Pat and Rita Dougherty have owned and kept up the six and a half acre site for nearly four decades.

Dozens of people still visit the tavern each year, but tourists will soon have to travel to Marthasville to see the tavern.

The plan is to build a small replica within the Boone Monument Village, complete with costumed tavern staff, educational information, entertainment, and lodging activities.

The tavern was opened in 1830 and was declared a landmark by the Daughters of the American Revolution and the State of Missouri in 1913.

Former owner and caretaker Pat Dougherty said the replica should be complete some time next year.