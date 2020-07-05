Historical artifacts stolen from Maries County museum

VIENNA — The Historical Society of Maries County is offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who can provide "substantial information" that leads to the arrest or conviction of the person responsible for stealing historical artifacts from the Old Jail Museum.

"We ask that you please be on the lookout for old muskets and rifles, military memorabilia, and arrowhead collections," the historical society said in a Facebook post. "We remain distraught over the lack of morals of this person(s) showed with stealing precious Maries County history."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Vienna Chief of Police Shannon Thompson at 573-422-3381.